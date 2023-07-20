Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 7,920 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

