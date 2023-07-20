Simmons Bank Sells 1,180 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,146,000 after buying an additional 693,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MUR opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.36. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

