iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Position Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,400,000 after buying an additional 322,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after buying an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 715,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 130,795 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.