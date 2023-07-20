Simmons Bank Buys Shares of 3,614 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $92,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26, a PEG ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.