Simmons Bank Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

ROK stock opened at $344.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $208.73 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.02.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

