Simmons Bank Buys New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after buying an additional 504,499 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $171.97 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -859.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

