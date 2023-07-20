Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUMV. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,636,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 144,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $337.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

