Simmons Bank Sells 160 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.