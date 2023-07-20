Simmons Bank Sells 5,060 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 475,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

