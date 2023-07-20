Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.