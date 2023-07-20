EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 197,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,036 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $122.44 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

