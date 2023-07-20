Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Stake Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned about 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175,260 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 66,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

