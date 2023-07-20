Simmons Bank Sells 850 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

