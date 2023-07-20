Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

