Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

