Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V stock opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.97 and its 200 day moving average is $226.92. The company has a market capitalization of $452.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

