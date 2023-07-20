Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 188.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.62 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

