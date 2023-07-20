Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $340.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.51.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $355.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.11 and its 200 day moving average is $289.46.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

