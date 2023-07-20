Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Marten Transport Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MRTN stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marten Transport
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.