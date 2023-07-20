Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

