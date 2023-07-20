Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:J opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.