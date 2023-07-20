Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.