Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $185.49 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $226.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

