JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 166.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $155.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

