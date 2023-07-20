Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 52,189 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,594,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84.

On Monday, June 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84.

On Friday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $149,748,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,854,000 after buying an additional 3,490,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

