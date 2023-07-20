Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 52,189 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Free Report) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,594,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $149,748,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,854,000 after buying an additional 3,490,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.