AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 503.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 343,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

