JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $13.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.18.

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 11.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SunPower by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SunPower by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

