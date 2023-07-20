Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 654.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

