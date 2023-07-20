SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

CHKP stock opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

