SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

