SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Belden worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Belden’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

