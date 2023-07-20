Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.25. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $234.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.93, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

