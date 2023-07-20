SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 384.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Cavco Industries worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.97. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $476.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

