SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,268 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,872,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $64.64.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

