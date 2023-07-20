SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 2,454.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

