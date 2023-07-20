SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.44.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $963.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $932.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $877.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $665.45 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

