SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,822 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

BX opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.28.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.