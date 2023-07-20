SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 55,504 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,504 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.30 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

