SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,956 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 64,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $140.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

