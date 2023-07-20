Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Envestnet worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

Insider Activity

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.