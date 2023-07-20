Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1,131.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cable One by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cable One by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,021.67.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $720.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.10. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $602.70 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

