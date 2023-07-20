SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,464 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 145,868 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 961,700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

KGC stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

