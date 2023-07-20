SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 89,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 255.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,500. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

