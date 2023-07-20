SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 144,559 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

