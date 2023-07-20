SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 493 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $525.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $487.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $533.26.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

