SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.66. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

