SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,092 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Livent worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Livent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.23.

Shares of LTHM opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

