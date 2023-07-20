SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Crane worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,726,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $11,727,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $7,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CR opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

