Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

