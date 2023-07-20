SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,960 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 319.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 124.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 837.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

