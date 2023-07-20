EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 203.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,527,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,069,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ENS opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. EnerSys has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

